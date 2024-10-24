Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $302.73 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $302.73 billion and approximately $18.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,514.42 or 0.03732516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00039685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,395,818 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

