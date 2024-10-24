Evercore ISI Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $240.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMUS. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.67.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $8.18 on Thursday, reaching $229.13. 2,646,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,497. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

