Evercore ISI Raises GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $323.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.98.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $13.67 on Thursday, hitting $293.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,350. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

