Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,612.16 ($46.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,870 ($50.25). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,842 ($49.88), with a volume of 2,910,932 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

