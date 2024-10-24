FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

