Fairman Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fairman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 282,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

