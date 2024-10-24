First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.9 %

FBP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 195,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,156. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,280.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,452 shares of company stock valued at $699,566. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

