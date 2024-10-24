First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.
Several analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on First Busey
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Busey Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.84. First Busey has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $28.97.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $170.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
First Busey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.
About First Busey
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Busey
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.