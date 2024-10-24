First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.08 and traded as high as $34.91. First Capital shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 1,206 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

