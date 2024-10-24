First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.25. First Merchants shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 13,505 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 78.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

