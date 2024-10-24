FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $108.96. 4,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

