FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.06 and last traded at $105.06. 42,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 240,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

