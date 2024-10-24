Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.06. The company had a trading volume of 358,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,218. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

