Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.730-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.73-8.80 EPS.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.26. 2,032,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,592. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.09. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

