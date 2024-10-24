Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $183.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Shares of FI stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

