Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON FTF opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.50. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 64 ($0.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

