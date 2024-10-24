FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $379,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $333,000. Creative Planning grew its position in FormFactor by 45.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 56.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 112,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

