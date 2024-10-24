Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $3.47. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 10,013 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forward Industries

Forward Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.