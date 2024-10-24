Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.