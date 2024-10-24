Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
