FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 21st

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSBW

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.