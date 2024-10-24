FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.67% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

