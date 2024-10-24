Fulcrum Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.34, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

