Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.740-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.74-3.76 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 1,026,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,563. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

