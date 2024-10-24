GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $792.22 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. GateToken has a total market cap of $792.22 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00012806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,975.59 or 0.99999084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,009,395 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

