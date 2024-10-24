General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.15. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-14.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 414,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.55. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $236.58 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.