General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. General Electric traded as low as $180.27 and last traded at $181.52. Approximately 920,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,361,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.69.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

