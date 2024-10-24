General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 169.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 21,069.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,391,000 after buying an additional 3,158,153 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in General Electric by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 74,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

GE stock opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

