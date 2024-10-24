George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 1,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.31.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

George Risk Industries Increases Dividend

George Risk Industries Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from George Risk Industries’s previous annual dividend of $0.65. George Risk Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

