Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 15,914 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.55.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
