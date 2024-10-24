Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 15,914 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.