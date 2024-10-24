Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 38,662 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,326,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 460,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

