Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. P&S Credit Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Chevron by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

