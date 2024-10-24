Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $37.81 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

