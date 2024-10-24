Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.