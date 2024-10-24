Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.22. 8 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.30.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
