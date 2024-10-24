Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.51, but opened at $50.01. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 570 shares.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 96.83%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

