Grassi Investment Management Sells 185 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $936.55 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $949.59. The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $880.60 and its 200 day moving average is $795.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $949.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

