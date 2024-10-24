Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $520.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $524.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

