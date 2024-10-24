Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,617 Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.52% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

