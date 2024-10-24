Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.65 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.85 ($0.62). Approximately 902,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 967,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).
Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £277.13 million, a PE ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.01.
Insider Transactions at Gresham House Energy Storage
In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 28,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £14,867.32 ($19,303.19). Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
