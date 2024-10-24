Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 46,454 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 13.7% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

