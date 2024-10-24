Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

