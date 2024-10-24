Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after buying an additional 190,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,607,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $415.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.88. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.98 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.07.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

