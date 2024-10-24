Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 21,367 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.