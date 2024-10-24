Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 365,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,406. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

