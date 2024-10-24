Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,994. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

