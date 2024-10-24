Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 388,486 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388,486 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $199,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BKLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 2,293,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,294,385. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

