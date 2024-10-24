Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Announces Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.42), reports. The firm had revenue of $435.43 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 27.04%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,674. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $197.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.15.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $13,976,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.