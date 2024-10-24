Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBAB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth about $273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,658.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,012. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

