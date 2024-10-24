GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Has $1.05 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,664 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7,059.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

